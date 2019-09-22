At the beginning of the sermon at the worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge on Sept. 15, Pastor Randal Bruno read the Holy Gospel lesson taken from the fifteenth chapter of Luke in which Jesus tells the parable of the lost sheep. Then Pastor Bruno related the story of a man who had lived during the harsh times of the 1700s. The young man’s mother had given him religious guidance, but she died when he was seven years old, and he then followed in his dad’s footsteps and became a slave trader for many years. During that time he read and was influenced by a Christian devotional book titled The Imitation of Christ by Thomas Kempis. This young man began to hold religious services for the crew on board the slave ship and then realized that God wanted him to change his life, and he became a minister and served as a pastor for many years. The man’s name was John Newton. Perhaps the name is familiar to some, but you most likely know the hymn for which he wrote the text, “Amazing Grace”.
The first and second verses are “Amazing grace! how sweet the sound--that saved a wretch like me! I once was lost, but now am found; was blind, but now I see. ’Twas grace that taught my heart to fear, and grace my fears relieved; how precious did that grace appear the hour I first believed!”
John Newton had been a “lost sheep” just as Jesus referred to in the parable of the lost sheep, and often we too lose our way in life, but just as the shepherd leaves the 99 who are safe and goes looking for the one that is lost, Christ comes and brings the Gospel of God’s kingdom to those who are yet lost. Jesus came to earth to search for lost people and save them. This is the kind of extraordinary love that God has for you.
Let us pray. God of all creation, You reach out to call people of all nations to Your kingdom. As You gather disciples from near and far, count me also among those who boldly confess Your Son, Jesus Christ, as Lord. Amen.
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell by the children at 8;30 a.m. followed by fellowship, children’s Sunday School and adult Bible study. All are welcome to come and see.
Last Friday evening, the Runge junior high and high school students came to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge for Fifth Quarter after the football game. The students devoured pizza and cookies and played games. What a terrific group of students we hosted; all were very respectful and well mannered.