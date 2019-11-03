Modern man likes to think he’s become far more intelligent than his silly, superstitious ancestors. Those same ancestors, while living, considered themselves modern. How often have you heard people say, “I’m too educated to believe in ghosts, goblins, or witches!”? However, when we dismiss evil spiritual creatures as imaginary superstitions, we’re actually declaring God’s Word to be in error. Scripture speaks, repeatedly, of witches, demons and other evil spiritual beings. It speaks of those who have “familiar spirits.” God absolutely forbade His people to consult such evil sources. “There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch, or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer. For all that do these things are an abomination unto the Lord: … ” (Deuteronomy 18:10-12)
King Saul of Israel disobeyed God and consulted such a person for information about the next day’s battle. “Then said Saul unto his servants, Seek me a woman that hath a familiar spirit, that I may go to her, and enquire of her. And his servants said to him, Behold, there is a woman that hath a familiar spirit at Endor.” (1 Samuel 28:7)
Through this woman, King Saul learned he would die in battle the next day, and he did! Jesus Christ, Himself, cast out devils from those who were demon possessed. “When the even was come, they brought unto him many that were possessed with devils: and he cast out the spirits with his word, and healed all that were sick:” (Matthew 8:16)
If evil spirits are imaginary, why did God the Son, Jesus Christ, the sacrificial Savior of sinners, cast them out? The Bible tells us that our enemy, the Devil, and those who follow him, disguise themselves as something good. “For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ. And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. (2 Corinthians 11:13-14)
On Halloween night, many of us have dressed up our children as “cute” witches, ghosts, goblins, and other scary creatures. Is it possible that, in so doing, we’ve lowered our defenses by denying the real evil of our enemy?