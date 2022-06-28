Some days it feels like life is moving past us at lightning speed. Things that are important get lost in the blur of activities that come at us one after another.
This creates feelings of angst as our minds feel rushed and we juggle and prioritize the activities before us. With all the distractions, it can be incredibly difficult to stop and be present with the things that really matter.
My morning routine involves a short sit on my front porch waiting on our small dog. Many times, there is a hummingbird that comes buzzing around my head and stops to drink the nectar from our plants. His wings flutter so fast, and he sounds like an insect as he zips around. Zrrrm, Zrrrm.
He has the brightest green on his wings, and he is ever so beautiful. This little guy is just one of God’s many incredible creatures. “In His hand is the life of every creature and the breath of all mankind.” (v. Job 12:10).
Without a doubt, he blesses my day when he comes around. I could easily miss this blessing though if I weren’t paying attention. And I do miss it on the days when life intervenes, and my hurry and haste take me from our morning meeting place before he has time to come say hello.
Our days are often filled with little moments like this. The hummingbirds, the rainbows, the tweeting birds on the fence, and moments with family. God hand-delivers sweet blessings into our days. It’s just up to us to stop, be present, and take them in.
“Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.” (v. James 1:17).
While it’s important for us to catch a glimpse of the beautiful hummingbirds as they pass by, we can’t forget about special moments with our children or other family members.
Each day we have with them is a gift from God. I don’t know about you, but I don’t want to look back on my life and realize I let way too many precious moments slip on by because my attention was elsewhere.
May we all take time to focus on what’s important and find a way to be present. Let’s appreciate the big and the little things that God sets in our path.