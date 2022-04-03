I
f you have a fruit tree in your yard, you might learn a bit from the Gospel lesson taken from Luke 13:1-9 when you read the parable of the fig tree.
The owner of the 3 year old tree wanted to cut it down because it did not bear any fruit, but the vinedresser suggested to leave it alone until I dig around it and put on manure.
Then if it should bear fruit next year, well and good; but if not, you can cut it down. Perhaps we could apply that advice to ourselves as well.
We sinners look toward our own judgment day. Everyone will die some day. That’s just part of being human. Jesus promises that whoever believes in him will not perish but have eternal life (John 3:16).
In the Old Testament, a fruitful tree was often used as a symbol of godly living. But a tree which only took up space and time, yet did not produce fruit would be cut down.
Jesus was warning the Galieans in the gospel lesson that God would not tolerate forever their lack of productivity.
We enjoy all that God has given us and if we repent and believe in Him, we will not perish. But if we just take up space and time and not produce fruit, then we are dead.
Confession of sins and a changed life are inseparable. James 2:26 reads, “As the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without deeds is dead”.
Pastor Bruno concluded, “For God is looking for us to both repent for sinful behavior and be fruitful for Him in His world.”
Let us pray the prayer of the day as printed in the bulletin.
“Eternal Lord, your kingdom has come into our troubled world through the life, death, and resurrection of your Son.
“Help us to hear your Word and obey it, so we may become instruments of your redeeming love; through your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen.”
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell by the children at 8:30 a.m. followed by fellowship and Sunday school. All are welcome to come and worship
Column by Myrna Foster, St. Paul Lutheran