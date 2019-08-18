Years ago, I was a small boy not yet able to swim. Our family was enjoying a hot day in cool water at a lake. Dad was in the water nearby. Sounds of laughing and splashing surrounded us. Before long, I found myself in neck-high water. I tried walking toward shore but I was almost floating. My feet had little traction with the lake bottom. Jumping toward shore, my feet slipped even further into deeper water. Standing up again, I found myself in chin-deep water. Several attempts later, I was in water over my head. Going down, I took a deep breath. I saw my Dad standing just a short distance away. I faced him and jumped yelling, “DAD!” The many surrounding sounds masked my call for help. Again I jumped yelling, “DAD!” After several attempts, he finally heard me. He then rushed over, scooped me up, and carried me to safety!
In the spiritual realm, we each enter this world over our heads in sinful desires which God will judge. However, instead of calling out to the Lord Jesus for salvation, many invoke self help schemes. Some attempt little jumps of good works toward safety. In the lake, if I had continued my own efforts to move toward safety, instead of crying out to my father, I would have drowned! Similarly, those who never cry out to God, the Savior, shall die in their sins experiencing eternal death and torment.
Because my faithful father had remained near me, he could rescue me when I called. God is even nearer to those who call upon Him.
“The LORD is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit.” (Psalm 34:18)
“The LORD is righteous in all his ways, and holy in all his works. The LORD is nigh unto all them that call upon him, to all that call upon him in truth. He will fulfil the desire of them that fear him: he also will hear their cry, and will save them. The LORD preserveth all them that love him: but all the wicked will he destroy.” (Psalms 145:17-20)
“For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” (Romans 10:13)
Have you called to the crucified and risen Savior for deliverance from sin?