Pastor Randal Bruno, minister of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge, began his sermon by reading from John 1: 29-42. After the reading, Pastor did a review of last week’s sermon about John baptizing Jesus and a voice from heaven saying, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased.”
John had been sent to prepare the way for the Savior and to make the pathways straight for Christ. In the reading for the second Sunday after the Epiphany on Sunday, Jan. 19, we read : “The next day John saw Jesus coming toward him, and said, ‘Behold, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world! This is he of whom I said, ‘After me comes a man who ranks before me, because he was before me.’ I myself did not know him, but for this purpose I came baptizing with water, that he might be revealed to Israel .” And John bore witness:”I saw the Spirit descend from heaven like a dove, and it remained on him. I myself did not know him, but he who sent me to baptize with water said to me, ‘He on whom you see the Spirit descend and remain, this is he who baptizes with the Holy Spirit.” And I have seen and have borne witness that this is the Son of God.”
The reading goes on and John is now witnessing to two of his disciples and tells them when they see Jesus again, “Behold, the Lamb of God!” One of the disciples was Andrew and he then told his brother Simon, “We have found the Messiah”. Andrew takes Simon to Jesus and Jesus says to Simon in verse 42, “You are Simon the son of John. You shall be called Cephas” (which means Peter).
Pastor then posed the question to the congregation, “How did John know that Jesus was the Lamb of God?” He had heard it from the Source--God. At Jesus’ baptism, the heavens opened and a voice from heaven said, “This is my beloved Son”. What did John then do? He went and told two others, “Behold, the Lamb of God” and they followed. And Andrew told his brother who Jesus then named Cephas ( Simon Peter) .
Pastor then asked the congregation who told them about Jesus. It might have been our parents, a pastor, a friend. We are called to be disciples of Jesus Christ and to witness out in the world by living out our lives as a follower of Christ and reflect love in the world. John was an evangelist and we too should be evangelists and disciples for Christ and stand up for what God wants us to be. We are called to be disciples and tell others, “Behold, the Lamb of God”.
Let us pray. Lord God,you showed your glory and led many to faith by the works of your Son. As he brought gladness and healing to his people, grant us these same gifts and lead us also to perfect faith in him, Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell by the children followed by fellowship, Children’s Sunday school, and adult Bible study. All are welcome to come and see.