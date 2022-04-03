The Gospel reading on the second Sunday of Lent, at the 8:30 a.m. worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge, was read from Luke 13:31-35 by Pastor Randal Bruno.
The lesson reads as follows: “At that very hour some Pharisees came and said to him, ‘Get away from here, for Herod wants to kill you.’
“And he said to them, ‘Go and tell that fox, “Behold, I cast out demons and perform cures today and tomorrow, and the third day I finish my course.
“Nevertheless, I must go on my way today and tomorrow and the day following, for it cannot be that a prophet should perish away from Jerusalem.’
O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the city that kills the prophets and stones those who are sent to it! How often would I have gathered your children together as a hen gathers her brood under her wings, and you were not willing!
“Behold, your house is forsaken. And I tell you, you will not see me until you say, ‘Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!’”
Pastor, in his homily said, “In the course of our lives, we have all had some laments.
Perhaps, it had to do with a career choice or even a lament over a child who chose a wrong path. We often accept our fate, but wish and hope and sometimes plead that it wasn’t that way.”
In the Gospel reading Jesus had a lament too. Pastor explained, “Jesus wanted the people of Jerusalem to turn their hearts to Him.
He wanted them to repent of their disobedient ways and find and hold onto their obedient ones. But He knew that was not likely to happen.
He knew that even though He would bring them the good news of the Kingdom of God and the grace that God poured upon them that many, too many, would still turn away. And He hurt for them.”
Pastor continued, “Jesus was sent on a course by the Father that would come to a head at Jerusalem.
“Jesus could not alter His course. Others though could change theirs if they wanted to but humans have always shown a need to be in charge of their own lives.
“God, in His wisdom, gave humans the ability, the power, to choose who they followed and God hoped they would choose Him. Yet too often they choose themselves.
“And when they heard the teachings of Jesus, many people would then want Him out of the way as quickly as they could make it happen. For His teachings called against their will to be replaced by God’s will.”
Pastor concluded, “Yet God did not and has not given up the call to belief and repentance. And God has not taken away the chance to live in the Kingdom of God. If we listen, we can still hear it.
“And if we turn our hearts to God, He will still let us in. The choice is up to us. And we don’t want our house to be forsaken.
“Perhaps then we should turn and listen to Jesus, the one who comes in the name of the Lord. Thank you Lord! Amen.”
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell at 8:30 a.m. followed by fellowship and Sunday school.
Lenten services are at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. Come and worship.
Column by Myrna Foster, St. Paul Lutheran