Panna Maria – The Most Rev. John W. Yanta, Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Amarillo celebrated his 25th anniversary as a bishop on the Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
The Mass of celebration was held at the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, in Panna Maria, where he had been ordained as a bishop 25 years earlier on the same feast day.
The Most Rev. Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, MSpS, of the Archdioceses of San Antonio was the homilist and along with Bishop Michael Pfeifer were the principal celebrants.
Six other priests served as concelebrants including Bishop Yanta’s seminarian classmate: Msgr. Emil Wesselsky. Bishop Yanta served as Auxiliary Bishop of San Antonio and Bishop of Amarillo until his retirement.
Many members of his family, and numerous close friends, several who had been at his ordination, were in attendance.
Catholic TV San Antonio (CTSA) covered the Mass live.
Bishop Yanta had specifically picked the day of the Feast of the Holy Family for his ordination and this jubilee celebration as a reflection of his deep commitment to family.
Bishop Yanta used the same vestments and mitre he had worn at his original ordination as bishop.
Bishop Yanta is the first descendant of the original Polish settlers to be ordained a bishop.
The celebration continued with a luncheon reception, catered by Snoga’s Restaurant, San Antonio, owned by a relative of Bishop Yanta, inside the adjacent Polish Heritage Center currently nearing completion.
Bishop John W. Yanta is the visionary, founder and chairman of this national memorial intended to honor the immigrants who founded this oldest and permanent Polish settlement in America in 1854, and the many near-by parishes and communities it spawned.
It is intended for the benefit of all 10,000,000-plus Polish Americans, the eighth largest ethnic group in America.
This state-of-the-art center will feature permanent and temporary educational exhibits, archives, a library, a theater, and conference and event spaces.