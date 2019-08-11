The Gospel lesson on the eighth Sunday after Pentecost as read by Pastor Randal Bruno, minister of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge, was taken from Luke chapter 12 verses 13-21. This Gospel lesson opens our eyes by showing us how we need to change and grow in our attitude toward worldly goods. In the reading, the title of these verses is “Jesus tells the Parable of the Rich Fool”. The rich fool was concerned about his inheritance and wanted his brother to divide it. In the reading Jesus replied in verse 14, “Man, who appointed me a judge or an arbiter between you? Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; a man’s life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions.”
Jesus then told this parable as recorded in verses 16-21: “The ground of a certain rich man produced a good crop. He thought to himself,’What shall I do? I have no place to store my crops.’ Then he said, ‘This is what I’ll do. I will tear down my barns and build bigger ones, and there I will store all my grain and my goods. And I’ll say to myself, “You have plenty of good things laid up for many years. Take life easy; eat, drink and be merry.” But God said to him, ‘You fool! This very night your life will be demanded from you. Then who will get what you have prepared for yourself?’ This is how it will be with anyone who stores up things for himself but is not rich toward God.”
Pastor Bruno emphasized that Jesus response was to explain the correct attitude toward the accumulation of wealth. Material goods is not important in comparison to our relationship with God. Pastor said, “We must follow God’s will in our lives and think ‘What would God have me do?” The man in the parable died that very night and he could not take those worldly possessions with him. Planning for the future and retirement is wise, but only enriching yourself with no concern for helping others is not the way of a righteous person who puts God first in their lives. Pastor Bruno then told the congregation, “Build up your treasure in heaven”.
Let us pray. Almighty God, we thank you for planting in us the seed of your word. By your Holy Spirit help us to receive it with joy, live according to it, and grow in faith and hope and love; through your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell by the children at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome to come and worship.