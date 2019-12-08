As we look forward to celebrating the coming of Jesus Christ among us during this Advent season, we also know Christ will come again. In the Gospel reading for the 1st Sunday of Advent, in Matthew 24 verses 36-44, Jesus tells about remaining watchful. We do know that Christ’s second coming will be swift and sudden. In verse 42 we read, “Therefore, stay awake, for you do not know on what day your Lord is coming.” and in verse 44, “Therefore you also must be ready, for the Son of Man is coming at an hour you do not expect.”
Pastor Randal Bruno, minister of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge, in his sermon first spoke of the season of Advent which actually means coming-Jesus is coming. For the next four weeks, we will anticipate the coming of the Christ Child and then celebrate Christmas.
Matthew 24 verses 37-39 refers to Noah and the great flood when people had turned away from God and perished, and only Noah and his family who were right with God survived on the ark. When Jesus Christ comes again, we won’t know when and will we be prepared? Verses 40-42: “Then two men will be in the field; one will be taken and one left. Two women will be grinding at the mill; one will be taken and one left. Therefore, stay awake, for you do not know on what day your Lord is coming.”
Pastor then stressed that we believers must stay alert and watchful for we do not know when God is coming again. Verse 44 states “Therefore you also must be ready, for the Son of Man is coming at an hour you do not expect.” Pastor said that you must make the judgment call yourself. Do you need to repent? Remember God promises that if you repent and believe, I will forgive you. Pastor said, “Have you always put God first in your life? Are you prepared for the second coming of the Lord Jesus Christ?”
Let us pray. Stir up your power, O Lord, and come. Protect us by your strength and save us from the threatening dangers of our sins, for you live and reign with the Father and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell by the children at 8:30 a.m. followed by fellowship, Sunday school, and adult Bible study. On Sunday, December 8th, the public is invited to the Christmas program “Tell Me the Story of Jesus” , Christmas caroling, and a Christmas party with refreshments with the program beginning at 2:00 p.m. We would be honored to have you join us for a festive afternoon of celebration of the season of Christmas.