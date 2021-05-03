At the last supper, before His sacrificial death on the cross, Jesus passed bread and a cup to His disciples. He told them to eat of the bread and drink of the cup.
Why? It would help them, in the future, to remember His sacrificial death for them while awaiting His return.
He said, “For as often as ye eat this bread, and drink this cup, ye do shew the Lord’s death till he come.” (1 Corinthians 11:26)
This act has often been referred to as “taking communion.”
Notice that Jesus in no way suggested that these symbols provide salvation. They are only a reminder for those who are already saved. It reminds true Christians that the price of their redemption from sin was very great.
Before passing the bread and cup as a memorial, Jesus had already sent Judas Iscariot away. Judas had no part in this remembrance. He had a heart which rejected the true Messiah.
He wanted a Messiah that would provide political benefits and wealth. He rejected the idea of a Savior who only came to save men from sin. Judas would never benefit from Christ’s sacrifice.
To pretend honor for the symbols of a crucified redeemer would have been utter hypocrisy. Jesus sent him away before offering the very symbols of His death to His remaining disciples.
Unfortunately, many see “communion” as a means by which eternal life is granted to humans.
Thus, some give communion to help insure a person’s place in Christ’s kingdom. But Christ, Himself did not allow unbelieving Judas Iscariot to be present when He passed the bread and the cup. Actually, had Judas unbelievingly partaken of these symbols, it would have only added to his severe condemnation which awaited.
God does not welcome the unsaved to partake of these memorial elements. Even those not properly focused on the true meaning of these symbols are banned from partaking.
God authorizes only those redeemed by Christ’s blood, and following Him, to partake. The apostle Paul warned the church gathering at Corinth to be very careful in this matter.
“Wherefore whosoever shall eat this bread, and drink this cup of the Lord, unworthily, shall be guilty of the body and blood of the Lord. But let a man examine himself, and so let him eat of that bread, and drink of that cup. For he that eateth and drinketh unworthily, eateth and drinketh damnation to himself, not discerning the Lord’s body.” (1 Corinthians 11:27-29)
Are you trusting Christ, Himself, for salvation? Or is it your false hope that taking communion will help save you?