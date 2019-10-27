For many years, my responsibilities required me to study, apply, and teach probability theory and statistics. Probability and statistics professors remind students that “correlation doesn’t imply causation.” What does that mean? What’s correlation? Correlation measures the tendency for two things to occur together. In my back yard, I feel wind when the tree leaves move. These two events are highly correlated. Because of this correlation, one might conclude that tree leaves act like fans causing the wind. This is an erroneous conclusion. It’s also possible to confuse cause and correlation in the spiritual realm. Spiritual life and belief in Christ go together. “He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him.” (John 3:36)
Eternal Life, and faith in Christ, are perfectly correlated. Some assume that an unbeliever’s exercise of faith initiates God’s granting of life. Others conclude that God’s granting of life, by His mercy, initiates faith in the heart of the unbeliever. Scripture explains which of these views is correct. First, notice that unsaved man’s carnal mind has no innate ability to please God by exercising faith. “Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be. So then they that are in the flesh cannot please God.” (Romans 8:7-8)
Secondly, Scripture clearly indicates that Jesus is the author and finisher of our faith. “Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.” (Hebrews 12:2)
Finally, God’s sovereign will, not man’s will, initiates this life/faith combination of mercy. “For he saith to Moses, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion. So then it is not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that sheweth mercy.” (Romans 9:15-16)
The Holy Spirit’s initiating actions, occur in accordance with God’s sovereign predetermined purpose. “But we are bound to give thanks alway to God for you, brethren beloved of the Lord, because God hath from the beginning chosen you to salvation through sanctification of the Spirit and belief of the truth:” (2 Thessalonians 2:13)
If you never trust Christ, you shall be lost forever.