The Gospel reading from Matthew 2 verses 13-23 may be entitled “The Escapes” as the angels of the Lord spoke to Joseph in dreams and told him to move on. Reading from verse 13: “Behold, an angel of he Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream and said, ‘Rise, take the child and his mother, and flee to Egypt, and remain there until I tell you, for Herod is about to search for the child, to destroy him.” Joseph obeyed and in verse 14 and 15 we read, “and he rose and took the child and his mother by night and departed to Egypt, and remained there until the death of Herod.’ This was to fulfill what the Lord had spoken by the prophet, :Out of Egypt I called my son.”
Herod had been tricked and he responded by killing all the male children in Bethlehem and in all that region who were two years old or under. In verse 19-20 we read, “But when Herod died, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared in a dream to Joseph in Egypt, saying ‘Rise, take the child and his mother and go to the land of Israel, for those who sought the child’s life are dead.” And again Joseph obeyed and took the mother and child to Israel.
In verses 22-23 we read, “But when he heard that Archelaus was reigning over Judea in place of his father Herod, he was afraid to go there, and being warned in a dream he withdrew to the district of Galilee.
And he went and lived in a city called Nazareth, so that what was spoken by the prophets might be fulfilled, that he would be called a Nazarene.”
Pastor Bruno of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge told the congregation that God spoke to Joseph in dreams and Joseph listened and followed God’s plan. When God speaks, we too should follow God’s word. God is calling us to follow Him and we should obey just as Joseph had done. God will take care of you if you follow Him.
Pastor Bruno added that perhaps our resolution for the new year should be to listen to God when He speaks to us, to study the Word of God, and to follow God where he leads us.
Let us pray. Almighty God, you have filled me with the new light of the Word who became flesh and lived among us.
Let the light of my faith shine in all that I do; through your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell by the children at 8:30 a.m. followed by fellowship, Sunday school, and adult Bible study. Come and see.