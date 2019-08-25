If you read the Gospel lesson taken from Luke chapter 12 verses 49-56, the reader may be confused by the title Jesus Warns about Coming Division. In verse 51 we read, “Do you think I came to bring peace on earth? No, I tell you, but division.” In these unsettling words, Jesus revealed that His coming could bring about conflict. In Pastor Bruno’s sermon, he emphasized that God is our creator and our savior, but God also gave us the free will to decide if we would follow Him. Some would follow and keep God as the focus in their lives and others would refuse to follow and in doing so there would be division. With Christ there is no middle ground.
God gave us free will to choose to follow or choose not to follow. Because of this, there is division and persecution and conflict in our world.
Pastor Bruno referred to a person’s belief in Christ as a faith switch being on and letting Christ guide your lives. God gave you the free will to either keep that faith switch on or you can reject Christ and turn that switch off if you don’t want God to rule your life. God has put parameters in our lives and if we are to follow Him, we need to stay faithful to Him. We can’t pick and choose to turn the faith switch on sometimes and off other times. Pastor closed his sermon with “Turn your faith switch on and God will take care of you”.
Let us pray. O God, Your ears are always open to the prayers of Your servants. Open our hearts and minds to You, that we may live in harmony with Your will and receive the gifts of Your spirit; through Your son, Jesus Christ, our Lord. Amen.
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin at 8:30 a.m. with the tolling of the bell by the children followed by fellowship. A note in the bulletin states “Enjoy the last lazy days of summer because soon we will begin with Wednesday Women’s Bible study, Creative Sewing Circle on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, Adult Sunday School after worship, Sunday School for preschoolers and much more.” All visitors are welcome to come and see.