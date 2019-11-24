After reading the Gospel lesson taken from Luke chapter 21 verses 5-19, Pastor Randal Bruno, minister of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge, asked the congregation if God would be impressed by the ornateness of the temple that Herod had built? Jesus had said in verse 6: “As for these things that you see, the days will come when there will not be left here one stone upon another that will not be thrown down.” Pastor indicated that God would not be impressed by the ornate temple which would eventually be destroyed but rather he would be impressed with a church filled with committed disciples.
In the following verses of the lesson, Jesus warned his disciples of the difficult times ahead and warned them about false messiahs, natural disasters, and persecutions. But Jesus then reassured them that He would always be with them and protect them and in verse 13 we read,”This will be your opportunity to bear witness”.
Reading on in verse 14, “Settle it therefore in your minds not to meditate beforehand how to answer, for I will give you a mouth and wisdom, which none of your adversaries will be able to withstand or contradict.” God would be with the disciples every step of the way and so also, God is with us every step of the way in our lives as we too witness to others. The Holy Spirit is there for us to comfort us, protect us, and give us the words which we speak to tell others about the Savior. Even if we are persecuted, the Holy Spirit will give us the courage and hope to stand firm for Christ.
Verses 17-19 state, “All men will hate you because of me. But not a hair of your head will perish. By standing firm you will gain life.” God is not saying that his followers will not be hurt or die on earth but rather will be saved for eternal life.
Let us pray. Almighty and everlasting God, increase in us the gifts of faith, hope and charity; and, so that we may obtain what you promise, make us love what you command; through your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell by the children at 8:30 a.m. followed by fellowship, Sunday school, and adult Bible study. All are welcome to come and see. Thursday, Nov. 21, at 12:30 p.m. is the Runge community senior citizens pre-Thanksgiving feast at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge.