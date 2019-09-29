Have you been enticed by another Gospel?

Once upon a time, The High King built a broad highway named “Life’s Highway.” On it, all traffic moved in the same direction along a pathway of eternal blessing. Shortly thereafter, The High King’s enemy convinced the first two travelers to disobey Him. This enemy originated what later became “another gospel” (see Galatians 1:6). The High King then allowed a raging river named “Death” to block Life’s Highway. Almost all travelers perish forever in the river, Death. The High King then provided a turnoff, from Life’s Highway, onto a narrow road, called “The Way.” Accessible through a gate named “Strait,” it provided secure passage to blessings which had been blocked by the river, Death. Meanwhile, many merchants established concessions along the broad road near the gate, Strait. There they preached another gospel, speaking much about eternal blessings, but denying that only the narrow road led to them. They emphasized the restrictive nature of the narrow road and the many pleasures available along the broad road. They avoided mentioning the river, Death. Thus, they became pawns of the enemy who wanted all travelers to perish in this river. Today, many so called churches and preachers deny sin’s reality. Ignoring the need for forgiveness by grace through faith in Christ, they instead solicit contributions in exchange for temporal blessings. Preaching another gospel, they urge their listeners to avoid the restrictive, narrow road and enjoy the broad road. They successfully lull most of humanity into blissful ignorance regarding sin’s consequences. They claim that all roads lead to eternal blessing, but those who heed them die unsaved. The following are quotes from The High King, Jesus Christ. He became Savior of repentant sinners through His sacrificial death, burial, and resurrection. “Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” (John 14:6)
“Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it. Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.” (Matthew 7:13-15)
Have you been enticed by another Gospel?