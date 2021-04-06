John chapter 12 verses 20-33 was the Gospel reading that Pastor Randal Bruno read at Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge.
In the reading, Pastor shared, “ what we know about this reading is that it is time for Jesus to make some predictions about His end — and about our beginning.”
In the homily Pastor continued, “Jesus explains that it is time for Him to be glorified. He is talking about His impending death and the reason that He is going to die — for us. He puts it in terms of a grain of wheat, that when a grain dies in the earth it produces many more grains that can produce others.
“To get the point across even more, He speaks of those who in loving their lives will lose it. They are in love with how they are, and that will lead to losing it in their earthly end. But He says others that hate their lives, meaning that they see their sin as wrong, will upon their earthly death live eternally. Jesus gives yet a little more to what He is explaining about his followers. That those who serve Him, must follow Him. But we are to take heart because He will be there with us too. And the Father will honor all who serve His Son.”
Pastor concluded, “Jesus tells more as He says that although His soul is troubled His mind is convicted to His course. And Jesus asks for God’s name to be glorified by the actions that God is taking, by the length to show His love of people, and by the depth of pain God is willing to take on to prove how much He cares for us. Jesus will suffer an overly egregious and agonizing death at the hands of man in order to offer man eternal life with Him.”
Let us pray the prayer of the day: “Almighty God, our redeemer, in our weakness we have failed to be your messengers of forgiveness and hope in the world. Renew us by your Holy Spirit, that we may follow your commands and let the world know your love; through Your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen”
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell at 8:30 a.m. Holy Week services are Maundy Thursday at 5 p.m.; Good Friday services are at 5 p.m.; Easter Sunday worship services are at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome.