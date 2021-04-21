Let us pray the Easter prayer of the day, “O God, you gave your only son to suffer on the cross for our redemption, and by his glorious resurrection you delivered us from the power of death.
“Make us die every day to sin, so that we may live with you forever in the joy of the resurrection; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen”
As we read the Gospel lesson from Mark chapter 16 verses 1-8 we learn what happened after Jesus was crucified and laid in the tomb.
“When the Sabbath was past, Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome bought spices, so that they might go and anoint Jesus.
“And very early on the first day of the week, when the sun had risen, they went to the tomb. And they were saying to one another, ‘Who will roll away the stone for us from the entrance of the tomb?’
“And looking up, they saw that the stone had been rolled back---it was very large. And entering the tomb, they saw a young man sitting on the right side, dressed in a white robe, and they were alarmed.
“And he said to them, ‘Do not be alarmed. You seek Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has risen; he is not here. See the place where they laid him. But go, tell his disciples and Peter that he is going before you to Galilee.
“There you will see him, just as he told you.’ And they went out and fled from the tomb, for trembling and astonishment had seized them, and they said nothing to anyone, for they were afraid.”
In his homily, Pastor Randal Bruno repeated these words, “and they said nothing to anyone, for they were afraid”.
Pastor explained, “We have to be careful not to allow fear to keep us from telling the story. Just because people don’t want to hear it, that doesn’t mean that people don’t need to hear it.
The greatest news that can make the biggest difference in someone’s life, including our own, is that Jesus rose from the dead. He is alive.
What that means is that what He told us, what He preached about, and all the miracles He has done are true. All because: He has risen — He has risen indeed! He has risen — He has risen indeed! He has risen — He has risen indeed!
“Do not be afraid, but go on speaking and do not be silent, for I am with you.” — Acts 18:9-10, ESV
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome to worship services.