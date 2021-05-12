Let us pray the Prayer of the Day: ”God of all hope, you called from death our Lord Jesus, the great shepherd of the sheep. Send us as shepherds to rescue the lost, to heal the injured, and to feed one another with truth and understanding; through your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen”
Jesus said, “I am the Good Shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.” In verse 14 of John chapter 10, Jesus said, “I know my own and my own know me” and in verse 16 Jesus said, “And I have other sheep that are not of this fold. I must bring them also, and they will listen to my voice. So there will be one flock, one shepherd.”
What does Jesus want us to do? Pastor wrote, “Jesus cared about everyone, both those who followed him and those who do not. And in an amazing act of care, kindness, and love He even died for them all. Some listen to His voice and follow him. Many, unfortunately for their sake, do not. But He died so that they all have an eternal chance.”
Pastor further explained, “We can never be just like Jesus. We can though be similar. We can never die for the sins of others. We can though be a blessing in someone’s life. We cannot prepare a room in heaven for those who have died.
“We can though help prepare someone’s life to make it to heaven. We cannot save the world. We can though help save a few. We can do all this by following the Good Shepherd in full faith and confidence that His death was for all our souls and letting others know as well.”
Pastor added that Jesus died for you and we should become good followers as he is the Good Shepherd. Christianity puts God above what goes on in the world.
In our world today, many want to get rid of Christianity but we must be diligent and continue to follow our Lord and Savior. Believe in Jesus and repent of your sins and follow Him.
Thanks be to God. Amen
Following the sermon, the congregation sang the hymn “My Hope is Built on Nothing Less”. The rest of verse 1 is “Than Jesus’ blood and righteousness; No merit of my own I claim, But wholly lean on Jesus’ name. On Christ, the solid rock, I stand; All other ground is sinking sand.”
Pastor Randal Bruno is the minister of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge. Sunday morning worship services begin with the tolling of the bell at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome to come and worship.