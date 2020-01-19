Though reluctant to admit it, most of us fear rejection by other people. It’s often difficult for us to present Christ to unsaved acquaintances. Repercussions could include mockery, loss of opportunity, or even fines, imprisonment and death. Jesus warned His disciples that those who persecuted Him would also persecute them. “… because ye are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world, therefore the world hateth you. Remember the word that I said unto you, The servant is not greater than his lord. If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you; …” (John 15:19-20)
Yet, knowing this, Jesus instructed His disciples to engage in activity which He knew would evoke negative reactions from persecutors. “…Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.” (Mark 16:15)
As they did, they were, indeed, persecuted. They fled for their lives! The result? “Therefore they that were scattered abroad went every where preaching the word.” (Acts 8:4)
Though speaking about the Lord brought persecution, He was their favorite topic of conversation wherever they went. Their fear was overcome by their enthusiasm over being delivered from the penalty and, ultimately, the presence of their sins. Notice that the persecution of these early Christians caused them to become scattered. They did not have the opportunity to band together in a huge, unified outreach ministry. Yet, each of these individuals preached the same Gospel everywhere he or she went. We all tend to speak of things which excite us. I fear we often reserve speaking of Christ to “safe” settings where we are surrounded by other Christians. When we interact with the unsaved, it’s easier to speak of politics, sports, entertainment, food, work, and other secular topics. Even evangelistic efforts sometimes focus on logistics of large outreach programs done in the relative safety of fellow participating believers. Could it be that we look to fellow believers, rather than to the Lord, Himself, for protection? Could we be using large group projects to soothe our conscience over failing to present Christ to our daily contacts? When we do present Christ, do we fail to speak of the importance of repentance from sin? Jesus said, “I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.” (Luke 5: 32)
If Jesus calls the unsaved to repentance from sin, shouldn’t we?