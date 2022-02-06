I
n the Gospel reading from John chapter 2 verses 1-11, we read that Jesus had been invited to a wedding.
He is there with his mother and his disciples. The wine ran out; Mary heard about it and then indicated to Jesus that perhaps he should do something about it.
We don’t know what she had in mind for him to do, but his answer was that his time had not yet come.
Jesus had yet to begin his ministry to the people and to start teaching, healings and feedings that would show who he is to the world.
At that wedding, Jesus performed his first miracle in that he turned the water in the stone jugs into wine. From John’s perspective, it was a sign.
These signs point to the authority and the position of Jesus to us all. And the last sign that Jesus did, the one that sealed his fate with ours, was his death on the cross. But as he said to his mother, his time had not yet come.
Pastor Randal Bruno, minister of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge, shared that when he meets with a couple who are planning to get married, he tells them that as they invite God to the wedding then also invite God to their marriage as well.
Each day, they would ask God to be in their lives, to lead their thoughts and speech, to guide them on the strait and narrow path, to help them to be the disciples that God wants us to be.
If couples had this relationship with God, what a beautiful world we would have.
Pastor continued, “Jesus turned water into wine. It was a miracle in the eyes of those who saw it, those who enjoyed it, and those who have heard about it ever since.
“The question is, would Jesus turn water into wine if you invited him to your wedding? I don’t think I would count on it.
“But Jesus would perform another sign, another miracle. He would bless the event just by being there.
“He would place his joy, his peace and his comfort on those in attendance.
“He would keep his presence in your life by simply asking him to be a part of your life.
“And he would perform the greatest sign and miracle of them all if you follow his teaching, believe in him and repent of your sins - you will be graced to live with him throughout eternity.
“Now there is a sign we would all like to see. Thank you Lord! Amen.”
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell at 8:30 a.m. followed by fellowship and Sunday school for the children and adults. All are welcome to come and worship.
Contributed by Myrna Foster, St. Paul Lutheran