“Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed” (John 20:29)
Let us pray the prayer of the day for the Second Sunday of Easter:
“Almighty God, we have celebrated with joy the festival of our Lord’s resurrection. Graciously help us to show the power of the resurrection in all that we say and do; through your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen”
The Gospel lesson from John 20 verses 19-31 recounts Jesus’ appearance to the disciples after his resurrection.
In verse 19 we read, “On the evening of that day, the first day of the week, the doors being locked where the disciples were for fear of the Jews, Jesus came and stood among them and said to them, ‘Peace be with you.’”
In verses 24-26 we read, “Now Thomas, one of the 12, called the twin, was not with them when Jesus came. So the other disciples told him, ‘We have seen the Lord.’ But he said to them,’Unless I see in his hands the mark of the nails, and place my finger into the mark of the nails; and place my hand into his side, I will never believe.”
Thomas doubted.
Pastor Bruno explained, “There is a saying — God tests us, and the devil tempts us. And it is certainly true that we often feel the temptation of the devil calling us away from Godly things, Godly acts, Godly teachings. And we often fall for these temptations.
It is also true that we have experienced the testing of God. Sometimes we pass the test and sometimes we don’t handle it well.”
Pastor continued, “I think one of the devil’s most powerful temptations is doubt. Thomas was a disciple.
But Thomas had a problem; he seemed to believe all too rapidly the doubts that the devil planted in him.
“Thomas had heard the story of Jesus rising from the grave. Thomas had heard Jesus tell them plainly what would happen to him. Yet Thomas claimed that he simply couldn’t believe unless he saw Jesus for himself and touched the wounds on Jesus’ body to satisfy his doubts.”
Jesus gave Thomas that opportunity and Thomas had answered “My Lord and My God!”
In verse 29 we read, “Jesus said to him, ‘Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.”
Pastor concluded his sermon with these thoughts.
“So, if a doubt crosses your mind about believing in Jesus, just remember Thomas. He at first was very willing to allow his doubts to lead his life. And yet it was his doubts that would have ended his eternal life. Consider what the doubt is telling you and consider also what God wants from you.”
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell at 8:30 a.m.
All are welcome to come and worship.