(John 14:6)
St. Paul Lutheran By Myrna Foster
Mary and Martha, two sisters who followed Jesus, had Jesus as a guest in their home. Reading from the Gospel lesson from Luke chapter 10, we find that Martha is busy preparing food while Mary sat at the Lord’s feet and listened to his teaching. Martha was clearly upset with her sister and told Jesus, “Lord, do you not care that my sister has left me to serve alone?” Verses 41 and 42: But the Lord answered her, “Martha, Martha, you are anxious and troubled about many things, but one thing is necessary. Mary has chosen the good portion, which will not be taken away from her.”
Pastor Ron Walter began his sermon talking about the busyness in all of our lives and the worries that take control of our relationship with Christ. Jesus would probably say to most all of us just slow down, take a deep breath, and focus on the real essentials in life. Jesus tells us, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life”--Jesus will help make mountains in your lives into mole hills. When Jesus had come as a guest in the sisters’ home, he was on his way to Jerusalem where he was crucified. Martha was too busy in the kitchen to take time to listen to Jesus’ teaching. Perhaps they could have shared a much simpler meal together and Martha and Mary could have both been at the feet of Jesus that day.
It’s hard to live a stress free life, but God is always there to take care of our needs. What a wonderful blessing that Mary received to be able to sit at the Lord’s feet. Matthew 11: 28: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Pastor Ron concluded his sermon by saying, “Put your trust in the Prince of Peace”.
Let us pray. O God, you have prepared joys beyond understanding for those who love you. Pour love into our hearts so that we may love you above all things and receive all that you promise; through your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell by the children at 8:30 a.m. followed by fellowship and Sunday school. This week is VBS week, sometimes called Grandma’s Bible school with grandchildren and children experiencing God’s Miraculous Mission--Jesus Saves the World. The children are lifting off for an intergalactic adventure and learning about God’s plan of salvation from creation to the cross!. Just as the earth revolves around the sun, our faith revolves around God’s Word. Just think, it was 50 years ago last Saturday, July 20th that man walked on and left his footprint on the Moon. Much more miraculous than that is that over 2000 years ago, Jesus came to earth and saved us from our sins so that we can experience eternal life. How MIRACULOUS is that!