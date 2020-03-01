“And he called the multitude, and said unto them, Hear, and understand: Not that which goeth into the mouth defileth a man; but that which cometh out of the mouth, this defileth a man. Then came his disciples, and said unto him, Knowest thou that the Pharisees were offended, after they heard this saying?” (Matthew 15:10-12)
The Lord Jesus Christ, Himself, had presented this offensive teaching! It “offended” the religious leaders of that day. Why? It showed that they, and all humanity, are thoroughly defiled with sin from the inside out. We can’t blame external causes! I once heard a preacher emphasize how careful we must be to not offend those we’re trying to evangelize. However, the gospel message, which deals with the reality of sin, and the need for repentance, is inherently offensive. It’s true that there’s no point in being purposely ugly as we present this truth. However, the truth, itself, will seem ugly to those yet lost in sin. In recent years, many preachers have become so careful to be inoffensive that they’ve downgraded the true Gospel. Our Lord Jesus, Himself, emphatically declared that He came to call sinners to repentance. Such a call has no appeal to those who are self-righteous. “And Jesus answering said unto them, ‘They that are whole need not a physician; but they that are sick. I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.’” (Luke 5:31-32, also Matthew 9:13, and Mark 2:17)
The apostle Paul rejoiced because his letter had caused the Corinthians to have godly sorrow over their sin. That sorrow brought repentance unto salvation! In his letter, Paul had obviously not avoided dealing with the offensive issue of sin. “Now I rejoice, not that ye were made sorry, but that ye sorrowed to repentance: for ye were made sorry after a godly manner, that ye might receive damage by us in nothing. For godly sorrow worketh repentance to salvation not to be repented of: but the sorrow of the world worketh death.” (2 Corinthians 7:9-10)
Has the Gospel of Christ offended you enough to bring you to repentant faith in God the Son, Jesus Christ? He is the sacrificial lamb who shed His blood to save repentant sinners. He is the only one by whom anyone’s sins can be forgiven.