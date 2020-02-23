Chapter five of Matthew verses 1-12 records the Sermon on the Mount and Jesus giving the Beatitudes. Pastor Bruno, minister of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge, encouraged the congregation to read the Sermon on the Mount during the week and ponder the meaning of being blessed which is the experience of hope and joy you find in following Jesus no matter what the cost.
On the fifth Sunday after Epiphany on Feb. 9, Pastor Bruno read the Gospel lesson from Matthew chapter 5 verses 13-20 and verse 13 begins, “You are the salt of the earth” and verse 14 begins, “You are the light of the world.” Salt is added to food to enhance its flavor, and Jesus was telling His followers that if Christians make no effort to affect the world around them in a positive way, they are worthless to Christ just as salt that has lost its saltiness is worthless. You must let others know about Christ in your life and spread the good news and be the salt of the earth. Also, a light on a hill cannot be hidden and can be seen for miles around. Disciples of Christ must be that beacon of light to the world and reflect the love of Christ in your life. Verse 16 states, “Let your light shine before men, that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in heaven.” Disciples of Christ are the light of the world.
Let us pray. Almighty God, You sent Your only Son as the Word of life for our eyes to see and our ears to hear. Help us to believe with joy what the Scriptures proclaim, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell by the children at 8:30 a.m. followed by fellowship, children’s Sunday school, and adult Bible study.