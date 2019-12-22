In the Gospel reading from Matthew chapter 11 verses 2-11, Herod had imprisoned John the Baptist and while in prison, John had doubts about his faith. John had sent his disciples out to ask Jesus as recorded in verse 3, “Are you the one who is to come, or shall we look for another?”
Pastor Randal Bruno of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge, went on to expand on the Gospel lesson by saying we all possibly have doubts about our faith at times. We too can refer to the answer that Jesus gave John and his disciples in Matthew 11 verses 4-6 which reads, “and Jesus answered them, ‘Go and tell John what you hear and see: the blind receive their sight and the lame walk, lepers are cleansed and the deaf hear, and the dead are raised up, and the poor have good news preached to them. And blessed is the one who is not offended by me.” There was the evidence that Jesus is the Savior and God’s greatest gift to us.
During this Advent season while we are anticipating the birth of the Christ Child, we also are preparing for the time when Christ will come again. No one knows when Christ will come again and therefore we should prepare ourselves and witness to others so that they too can be prepared . Pastor said, “Live a Christian life as God wants you to live”. We are to prepare the way of the Lord and bring others to Christ.
Let us pray. Almighty God, you once called John the Baptist to give witness to the coming of your Son and to prepare his way. Grant us the wisdom to see your purpose today and the openness to hear your will, that we may be witness to Christ’s coming and so prepare his way; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, now and forever. Amen
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell by the children at 8:30 a.m. followed by fellowship, Sunday school, and adult Bible study. Christmas Eve candlelight services will be Tuesday, December 24th at 4:00 p.m. All are welcome to come and celebrate the birth of the Christ Child.