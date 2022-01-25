The Gospel reading from Luke 3:15-17, 21-22: “As the people were in expectation, and all were questioning in their hearts concerning John, whether he might be the Christ.
“John answered them all, saying, ‘I baptize you with water, but he who is mightier than I is coming, the strap of whose sandals I am not worthy to untie. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire.
“His winnowing fork is in his hand, to clear his threshing floor and to gather the wheat into his barn, but the chaff he will burn with unquenchable fire.’
“Now when all the people were baptized, and when Jesus also had been baptized and was praying, the heavens were opened,
“And the Holy Spirit descended on him in bodily form, like a dove; and a voice came from heaven, ‘You are my beloved Son; with you I am well pleased.’”
After reading the Gospel lesson, Pastor Randal Bruno, minister of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge, noted “You many have noticed, but for Luke while the baptism of Jesus is an important event, the giving of the gift of the Holy Spirit is key.”
In the reading, Luke gives us the story of Jesus being baptized right after Luke tells us of the prophecy of John the Baptist.
John had said that he would baptize with water but someone mightier than himself would baptize with the Holy Spirit and fire.
The gift of the Holy Spirit sounds like a good thing, but with fire sounds rather uncomfortable.
John continues to explain that this very special person will come with a winnowing fork in His hand to be used to separate the wheat from chaff on the threshing floor, which means to separate the good seed from the rest of the plant, the chaff, which is useless and burned with unquenchable fire.
Pastor explained, “The people hearing John had to have some deep concerns as no one wants to be burned as trash with unquenchable fire.
“We all though would like the gifts of what baptism offers and what the Holy spirit can do for us.
“There is something very comforting about being guided and gently pushed from making mistakes that could further separate us from God.
“If we listen very closely, we too can hear the same Holy Spirit guide us. It is never an issue of if the Holy Spirit will guide, it is always an issue of if we will listen.
“And listening along with following the sage advice is the key. By listening and following we are a claimed prize, like the wheat.
“By not listening and following we make ourselves into the chaff and according to the prophesy of John the Baptist, there is an unquenchable fire waiting for the chaff.”
Pastor concluded his sermon by sharing, “So let your heart follow the ways of the Lord, the one whom the Father was well pleased.
He came to save our souls. He came to guide us to eternal life. He brought truth into our lives. All we have to do is follow His lead. Thank you Lord! Amen.
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell at 8:30 a.m. Come and worship!
Contributed by Myrna Foster, St. Paul Lutheran