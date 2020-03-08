As we read the Gospel lesson from Matthew chapter 17 verses one through nine, verse five particularly grabs the reader’s attention as a voice from the bright cloud exclaims, “this is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to him.” In the verses before, we had read that Jesus had taken three disciples – Peter, James and John – with him up a high mountain, and there Jesus was transfigured before them, and His face shone like the sun, and His clothes became white as light. Elijah and Moses then appeared also and talked with Jesus. Peter offered to build them shelters, and then a bright cloud overshadowed them, and the voice from the cloud was heard. It was a profound experience for the three disciples. The transfiguration of Jesus was a special revelation of Jesus’ divinity, and it was God’s affirmation that Jesus is the Son of God. The appearance of Elijah and Moses, the two greatest prophets in the Old Testament, confirmed Jesus’ mission of fulfilling God’s law and the words of God’s prophets. God’s voice suddenly announced “this is my Son, listen to him,” and the three disciples fell on their faces and were terrified. When one truly understands that Jesus is God’s Son, the response is worship and to obey Him and “listen to him.”
Pastor Bruno, minister at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge, continued his sermon by saying we know who Jesus is; we know that Jesus is God Incarnate. Now what do we do? Just as the disciples fell down and worshiped Him, we too fall to our knees and worship God’s Son. We follow Him. We obey Him. We listen to Jesus! We are the salt! We are the light!
Let us pray. Almighty God, on the mountain You showed Your glory in the transfiguration of Your Son. Give us the vision to see beyond the turmoil of our world and to behold the king in all His glory; through Your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with You and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen.
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell by the children at 8:30 a.m. followed by fellowship and Sunday school. Lenten services are held on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. until Easter. All are welcome to come and worship.