“For the law having a shadow of good things to come, and not the very image of the things, can never with those sacrifices which they offered year by year continually make the comers thereunto perfect.
“For then would they not have ceased to be offered? because that the worshippers once purged should have had no more conscience of sins.
“But in those sacrifices there is a remembrance again made of sins every year.
“For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and of goats should take away sins.
“Wherefore when he cometh into the world, he saith, Sacrifice and offering thou wouldest not, but a body hast thou prepared me:” (Hebrews 10:1-5)
Ever since Adam and Eve sinned in Eden, God had demonstrated redemption through poignant pictures. They anticipated the arrival of God the Son, Jesus Christ, as final mediator.
God chose Mary, a virgin, to host the body of flesh into which Jesus, the Messiah, would be born.
Though she was His physical mother, she, too, was a sinner needing salvation.
Soon after learning of her unique, virgin pregnancy, Mary visited her elderly cousin, Elisabeth.
God had prepared Elizabeth’s previously barren womb to soon give birth to John the Baptist, Christ’s forerunner.
Mary broke forth into words of praise now known as “The Magnificat.”
“And Mary said, My soul doth magnify the Lord, And my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Saviour.” (Luke 1:46-47...“The Magnificat” concludes at verse 55).
Notice: Mary recognized her own need to be forgiven by the Savior to whom she would give birth.
Later, when Christ’s earthly ministry began, Jesus and Mary both attended a wedding in Cana of Galilee.
The wedding host ran out of wine. Mary approached Jesus, about the problem. Perhaps, as His mother, she wanted Him to fix the problem.
However, Jesus mildly rebuked her. She submitted to that rebuke and told the wedding host to do whatever Jesus said. Then Jesus performed His first public miracle.
Today I spoke with one who seemed to ascribe at least as much honor to Mary as to Christ. Neither Christ nor Mary ever allowed this role reversal.
Mary is not a mediator between God and man, or even between man and Jesus. Only Jesus Christ, who is God the son, can fill this mediatorial role. He alone can reconcile sinners to a righteous God.
“For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;” (1 Timothy 2:5)
“Jesus saith unto him [the apostle Thomas], I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” (John 14:6)
Will you, like Mary, trust Christ, alone, as your Savior?
Column by Tom and Kathy Boynton