Jesus had just calmed the storm as He and His disciples crossed the Galilean sea. Then, continuing to the other side, they arrived at the country of the Gadarenes.
There, a violent uncontrollable demoniac met them. Jesus commanded the demons to come out of the demoniac, who then sat clothed and in his right mind. Jesus had given his mind and spirit new life.
As Jesus and His disciples returned to the ship, this newly restored man begged Jesus to let him stay with Him.
However, Jesus didn’t permit this but said to him, “…Go home to thy friends, and tell them how great things the Lord hath done for thee, and hath had compassion on thee.” (Mark 5:19)
The man obeyed, immediately becoming an effective evangelist. He so enthusiastically told everyone the good news of what Jesus had done for him, that they all marveled.
On another occasion, Jesus met a Samaritan woman at a well. She was a woman who’d lived a life filled with adultery and fornication.
Jesus asked her for water. She was surprised because, as she said, “…the Jews have no dealings with the Samaritans.” (John 4:9).
Jesus responded, “…If thou knewest the gift of God, and who it is that saith to thee, Give me to drink; thou wouldest have asked of him, and he would have given thee living water.” (John 4:10)
The woman asked Jesus to give her this wonderful water. Jesus told her to call her husband but she said she didn’t have one.
Jesus then revealed His deity by telling her about the sordid secrets of her life. He ended by confirming, to her, that He was, in fact, the Messiah that both Jews and Samaritans expected.
She believed Him and excitedly left her waterpot at the well and went into the city. She told the men there to come meet Jesus saying, “Come, see a man, which told me all things that ever I did: is not this the Christ?” (John 4:29)
Professing Christian: Are you like these two who were anxious to talk about the Savior? Do you look for ways to tell others about Him? Or, are you more likely to talk about sports, business, entertainment, and other subjects? Are you reluctant to speak of your Savior until you’ve taken a course in evangelism?
The demoniac and the woman at the well had no training to tell about the Savior they loved. Neither did they spend years establishing relationships before speaking to anyone about Christ.
Jesus, whom we claim to love, commands Christians to, “… Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.” (Mark 16:15)
Submitted by Tom & Kathy Boynton