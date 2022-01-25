Soon after God had created Adam, but before creating Eve, He gave Adam one prohibition.
“And the LORD God commanded the man, saying, Of every tree of the garden thou mayest freely eat: But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it: for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die.” (Genesis 2:16-17)
Before their son Seth was conceived, only 130 years later, Satan approached Eve as a serpent. He asked questions designed to undermine her love, honor and trust for God, her creator.
These questions introduced the following outright lie concerning God’s prohibition.
“And the serpent said unto the woman, Ye shall not surely die: For God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil.” (Genesis 3:4-5)
Adam and Eve both ate the fruit. They apparently became aware that their bodies now looked different. One Bible teacher suggests that, perhaps, before their fall, their bodies shined like Moses’ face on Mount Sinai. Whatever the difference, they attempted to hide it with fig leaves.
“And the eyes of them both were opened, and they knew that they were naked; and they sewed fig leaves together, and made themselves aprons.” (Genesis 3:7)
God then showed them that their own work in covering their sinfulness was inadequate. He did this by shedding the blood of innocent animals. He used their skins to cover Adam and Eve.
By this blood sacrifice, God introduced His coming Messiah showing that only He could take away sins. Jesus Christ ultimately did this by shedding His blood at Calvary to pay the infinite death penalty for His people.
Sadly, Satan has continued to deceive people by encouraging them to build their own “fig leaf religions.”
Throughout the world, today, people strive to atone for their sins by various activities, sacrifices and good works. Some religious systems even take contributions in exchange for prayers of absolution.
By doing this, they dishonor the only infinite blood sacrifice that can save them. God emphatically declares that no other payment can earn His favor.
“Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost; Which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour;” (Titus 3:5-6)
If you’re laboring in a fig leaf religion to achieve salvation, heed the words of God’s invitation.
“Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28)
“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.” (Ephesians 2:8-9).
Contributed by Tom and Kathy Boynton