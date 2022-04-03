“Even so then at this present time also there is a remnant according to the election of grace.” (Romans 11:5)
“What shall we say then? Is there unrighteousness with God? God forbid.
“For he saith to Moses, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion.
“So then it is not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that sheweth mercy.” (Romans 9:14-16)
The apostle Paul is explaining to the Romans that the entire work of salvation is the work of God alone.
After the fall of Adam in the Garden of Eden, man lost all desire to seek after God. His heart became spiritually dead, wicked and incapable of understanding or seeking the things of God.
Only God’s undeserved, and initially undesired, mercy can transform a dead heart into a living heart.
“There is none that understandeth, there is none that seeketh after God.” (Romans 3:11)
People will continue to choose according to their spiritually dead hearts unless God intervenes and implants life within.
The prophet Jeremiah, speaking under God’s inspiration, said: “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?” (Jeremiah 17:9)
Does this mean that those who reject Christ have a valid excuse for doing so? Not at all! We’re all born wicked, and wicked individuals are responsible for their actions.
Even righteous human judges would reject the idea that criminals should be released simply because they’re inherently wicked. Those same human judges have no power to change wicked hearts.
However, Christ has the power to change wicked hearts, and does so according to His sovereign “election of grace.” (See Romans 11:5 above). Those not changed continue into an eternity of punishment.
Perhaps one of the first evidences of God’s intervention is that the chosen individual becomes fearful of God’s wrath. This is an encouraging sign, but not the conclusion of the whole matter.
“The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding.” (Proverbs 9:10)
God works in the hearts of His elect to advance this fear and wisdom culminating in repentance unto salvation. Those who don’t repent and trust Christ are still unsaved.
“He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him.” (John 3:36)
Only those truly trusting Christ’s payment for their sin’s penalty on the cross of Calvary, have everlasting life.
Has God given you a holy fear and desire to repent and trust Him for salvation? If so, repent, trust and thank Him!
If you do, you’ll be forever thankful for God’s intervention. If you don’t, you’ll remain unsaved and be forever responsible for your own deadly choice.
Column by Tom and Kathy Boynton