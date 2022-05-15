In the Gospel lesson from John 21:1-19, we read about the disciples fishing at the lake. They are no longer in hiding as Jesus had appeared to them and had told them “Peace Be with You”.
Now, they reverted back to what they had done previously. The disciples’ efforts that day were not good and they had caught nothing.
Jesus appears on the lakeshore and advises them to cast their nets over on the right side of the boat and those efforts result in catching 153 fish.
Peter had not recognized Jesus but when another disciple did, Peter put on his nicer clothing and threw himself into the sea. He left the other disciples to deal with the fish.
Then, when they get ashore, there is a fire, cooking fish and bread. Many parts of this story are similar to other Gospel lessons.
Pastor shares, “When the disciples get ashore, they are hesitant to ask Jesus who He is. So, some still do not recognize Him just as many in the world today have that same problem.
Jesus then, questions Peter three times of his love for Him. (Three times, as Peter had denied Jesus three times). And three times Peter answers in the affirmative.
Peter’s feeling are hurt a bit but the question is not just important, it is vital. Can we claim with clear understanding that we love Jesus without reservation? The answer to that is just as vital to us.
Pastor wrote, “Jesus then tells Peter that growing in faith is a lot like growing up. As we age, we need the help of others.
“And as we grow in faith to God, we find that we need Him more each day. We therefore bask in His love more as our faith in Him grows.
“So, wherever He leads, we follow. Sometimes that is in places we like, and sometimes in places that cause us fear. But our love of God helps us keep serving according to His call.
“Just as Jesus told the disciples, we too are told “Follow me”.
Now it is up to us--will we?”
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome to come and worship. Our minister is Pastor Randal Bruno.
Written by Tom & Kathy Boynton