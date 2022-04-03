“Submit yourselves to every ordinance of man for the Lord’s sake: whether it be to the king, as supreme;
“Or unto governors, as unto them that are sent by him for the punishment of evildoers, and for the praise of them that do well.
“For so is the will of God, that with well doing ye may put to silence the ignorance of foolish men:
“As free, and not using your liberty for a cloke of maliciousness, but as the servants of God.” (1 Peter 2:13-16)
Some have said, “You can’t legislate morality!” However, this is contrary to Biblical teaching.
Notice: The passage, above shows God intends laws to invoke “punishment of evildoers” and rewards for “them that do well.” In other words, God intends laws to legislate morality!
The apostle Peter was writing to Christians scattered through various countries. He told them legal authorities are ultimately established by God to accomplish His righteous purposes.
The apostle Paul re-states this in his letter to Roman Christians who were living under a wicked, oppressive, Roman ruler.
“Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God.” (Romans 13:1)
You may ask how an evil government can accomplish God’s purposes. The fact is that God uses even the Devil, himself, to accomplish His purposes.
“Then was Jesus led up of the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted of the devil.” (Matthew 4:1)
Who led Jesus into the wilderness to be tempted of the Devil? God the Holy Spirit did to demonstrate the absolute perfection and sinlessness of God His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ.
Scripture often shows God using evil countries to chastise His own people. He did this in order to turn them away from the sinfulness for which He had chastised them.
Should we be forced to obey laws we dislike? Do I have the right to drive five miles per hour over the speed limit? What if I’m sure no speed traps are present which would result in the legal “wrath” of a ticket? God answers this question.
“Wherefore ye must needs be subject, not only for wrath, but also for conscience sake.” (Romans 13:5)
Is there ever a time Christians should disobey legally constituted powers? Yes! Christians must disobey any human command which requires them to disobey God, Himself.
This situation is exemplified by the apostle Peter’s response to authorities ordering him to stop preaching about Christ.
Peter and the apostles with him responded as follows: “Then Peter and the other apostles answered and said, We ought to obey God rather than men.” (Acts 5:29)
Are we obeying God in our response to human authority?
Column by Tom and Kathy Boynton