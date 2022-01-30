“F
or I delight in the law of God after the inward man:
“But I see another law in my members, warring against the law of my mind, and bringing me into captivity to the law of sin which is in my members.
“O wretched man that I am! who shall deliver me from the body of this death?” (Romans 7:22-24)
Many years before writing these words to the Christians in Rome, Paul had been dead in his sins.
His confidence had been in keeping the law. He had exhibited his self-righteousness by persecuting Christians who claimed to be saved apart from that law. Then the Lord saved him.
Now, as an apostle of Christ, he seeks to present the good news of salvation by grace through faith. He no longer trusts his own works of righteousness.
However, more than ever, he desires to do that which is righteous. But, as with all Christians, he has a problem. He’s still attached to his body of flesh which has its own long standing habits of sin.
Though his inward man and his redeemed mind have been quickened, he still gets tripped up by his old flesh. He hates it! This is good because an unsaved man wouldn’t hate it or care!
Now, writing these words, Paul is in agony over the fact that, his body of flesh still clings to him. His deep desire is to do that which is pleasing and right in serving Jesus Christ his Savior.
Contrast this with unbelievers who enjoy pursuing sin as long as they don’t get caught!
Paul’s hatred of the evil still clinging to him is, perhaps, the strongest evidence of his redeemed heart.
Whereas the unsaved are perfectly happy to pursue their sinful pleasures, Paul’s greatest desire is to please Christ.
The apostle John also dealt with the issue of Christians who sin. He addresses these Christians as “my little children.”
“My little children, these things write I unto you, that ye sin not. And if any man sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous:” (1 John 2:1)
So, if saved and unsaved people both sin, how can we tell the difference between them? For man, this may be difficult, but God always knows the difference.
“Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.” (2 Timothy 2:19)
Christians who sin are deeply troubled by it and seek to obey Christ by departing from it.
Unsaved people who sin enjoy doing so and are not deeply troubled by it.
However, the big difference is that saved people do not lose their salvation by sinning. Unsaved people add to their future punishment by doing so.
Are you saved or lost?
Contributed by Tom and Kathy Boynton