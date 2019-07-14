By Myrna Foster
The sermon on the fourth Sunday after Pentecost at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge was based on the scripture from the Holy Gospel according to St. Luke the tenth chapter. In the reading, Jesus is sending out 36 teams of two people to reach out to the multitudes. In verses 2-3 we read, “The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Therefore pray earnestly to the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest. Go your way; behold, I am sending you out as lambs in the midst of wolves.”
Pastor Bruno said that we believers are sent out just as the 72 were sent out and we witnesses of the faith will also meet with opposition. Our faith should be nothing to hide so we should let our light shine in the world. Jesus had told us to go therefore and proclaim the Gospel to the world. Christians are like an advertisement to the world. Pastor Bruno told the members of the congregation that we should “Live our life so when others see us, they know we are a child of God. You and your faith are intertwined.”
Jesus said, “I am the Way and the Truth and the Life.” John 14:6
Let us pray. God, our maker and redeemer, you have made each one of us a priest to bear witness to the Gospel. Enable us to be faithful to our calling and to make known your promises to all the world; through your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell by the children at 8:30 a.m. followed by fellowship and Sunday school. Miraculous Mission--Jesus Saves the World VBS is fast approaching. July 22-26 from 9:00 to 11:30 M-F. Children ages 3-12 are invited to join in the celebration of God’s Love for all of us. Call 830-239-4311 to enroll.