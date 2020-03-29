Consider, with me, a time yet future. It was revealed to the Apostle John as he “was in the Spirit on the Lord’s day.” (Revelation 1:10) In that revelation, he saw a throne in Heaven. The One sitting on that throne held a book in His right hand. It was unopened and sealed with seven seals. John explains: “And I saw a strong angel proclaiming with a loud voice, Who is worthy to open the book, and to loose the seals thereof? And no man in heaven, nor in earth, neither under the earth, was able to open the book, neither to look thereon. And I wept much, because no man was found worthy to open and to read the book, neither to look thereon. And one of the elders saith unto me, Weep not: behold, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David, hath prevailed to open the book, and to loose the seven seals thereof.” (Revelation 5:2-5)
As the scene unfolds, John describes the only one who is worthy to open that book. “And I beheld, and, lo, in the midst of the throne and of the four beasts, and in the midst of the elders, stood a Lamb as it had been slain, having seven horns and seven eyes, which are the seven Spirits of God sent forth into all the earth. And he came and took the book out of the right hand of him that sat upon the throne. And when he had taken the book, the four beasts and four and twenty elders fell down before the Lamb, having every one of them harps, and golden vials full of odours, which are the prayers of saints.” (Revelation 5:6-8)
Who is this Lamb? He is God the Son, Jesus Christ. He died and rose again to “save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21). His first coming was a mission of mercy proven successful by His death, burial and resurrection. Thus, many don’t realize His return shall strike fear into the hearts of those who rejected or ignored Him. The revelation continues unfolding to show these unsaved ones receiving the eternal horror of His righteous judgment decreed upon them. “And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.” (Revelation 20:15)
As you enjoy this year’s celebrations of Christ’s resurrection, are you written in His book of life?