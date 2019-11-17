“Sine qua non” is an often used Latin expression literally meaning “without which not.” Many who speak only English, use this expression. Something inseparable from the existence of another thing, is called a sine qua non of that other thing. In many Christian circles, lip-service is given to the importance of a complete gospel message. Anything else is a false gospel. However, much preaching (especially on TV) deemphasizes the sine qua non of a faithful gospel salvation message. What is this sine qua non of salvation? Let’s examine Scripture to find out.Jesus said, “… I am not come to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.” (Matthew 9:13, Mark 2:17, Luke 5:32)
John the Baptist was appointed by God the Father as the fore-runner of Christ. Of him, God the Son, Jesus, said, “Among those that are born of women there is not a greater prophet than John the Baptist: …” (Luke 7:28)
This great prophet, John, spoke to wicked King Herod regarding the things of God. He didn’t mince words in telling Herod that his unlawful relationship with his brother’s wife was sinful. Herod didn’t like this and ultimately beheaded John. Today, most televangelists soft-pedal the issue of sin. After all, who wants to send money to a “ministry” that makes them feel uncomfortable? They emphasize techniques for realizing the full potential of God’s blessing in this life. They present stirring messages about using powerful positive thinking to overcome obstacles. Jesus, however , dealt with sin! The religious leaders of His day were offended and asked if He was accusing them of sinfulness. He replied: “ If ye were blind, ye should have no sin: but now ye say, We see; therefore your sin remaineth.” (John 9:41)
Repentance from sin is a sine qua non of possessing salvation from Christ. He bore sin’s penalty by His sacrificial death, on the cross, as God the Son. He was buried, and rose again the third day, fulfilling ancient Scripture. The Apostle Paul summarized this issue of sin, applying it to himself: “This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.” (1 Timothy 1:15)
Professing Christian: Do you soft-pedal the sine qua non of salvation thereby presenting a false Gospel of Jesus Christ?