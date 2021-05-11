At some point in time prior to mankind’s fall described below, Lucifer had led a massive angelic rebellion against God.
Though Lucifer was one of God’s mightiest created angels, his rebellion was a futile attempt to displace God. Those angels succeeded only in bringing God’s eternal judgment upon themselves. God provided them no second chance but immediately sentenced them to a final eternal punishment in the lake of fire.
“And the angels which kept not their first estate, but left their own habitation, he hath reserved in everlasting chains under darkness unto the judgment of the great day.” (Jude vs. 6)
After creating Adam, God commanded him not to eat fruit from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. The penalty for disobedience would be death.
“And the LORD God commanded the man, saying, Of every tree of the garden thou mayest freely eat: But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it: for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die.” (Genesis 2:16-17)
Lucifer, also known as Satan, hated God and decided to tempt Adam and Eve, his wife, to disobey. He presented himself to them as a serpent.
We now join Adam and Eve on that day they disobeyed God and ate the fruit. Full of fear, they have sewed fig leaf aprons together to help hide themselves from God. It does not look good for them because God had never offered forgiveness or salvation to the rebellious angels.
To this day, those angels tremble in fear, awaiting their final, unending penalty in the lake of fire. Regarding this, Scripture says:
“Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble.” (James 2:19)
God had no obligation to treat humanity any differently than the fallen angels. Can you imagine the hopeless fear of Adam and Eve as they contemplate the consequences of their sin?
What happened next is amazing!
“Unto Adam also and to his wife did the LORD God make coats of skins, and clothed them.” (Genesis 3:21)
To make these coverings, God sacrificed animals. This was the first of many such sacrifices.
Each was a picture of what God the Son, Jesus Christ, the Messiah, would ultimately do. He, Himself, would become the infinitely perfect sacrifice. He would die for His people and save them from their sins (see Matthew 1:21). He is the only one that could accomplish this. He did it willingly. Without this sacrifice, there would be no hope for humans either.
In fact, even in spite of Christ’s sacrifice, all humans who die rejecting Him, shall also be lost forever. They will join the Devil and his angels in that horrible place. Their punishment shall never end. Once there, they too shall never have a second chance.
This is a serious matter. It irreversibly segregates all humanity into two distinct groups.
“He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him.” (John 3:36)
For many millennia, time for humanity has been running out. Will you heed the message of the animal skins and trust Christ as Savior before you’re out of time?