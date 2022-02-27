In the Gospel lesson taken from Luke 6:17-26, we read that Jesus was surrounded by a great crowd who came to hear him and to be healed of their diseases and others who were troubled with unclean spirits who also were seeking healing.
In verse 19 we read, “and all the crowd sought to touch him, for power came out from him and healed them all.”
Then Jesus spoke to His disciples in verses 20-23 which are called the Beatitudes from the Latin word meaning “blessing”.
From the commentary in the Life Application Study Bible, “The Beatitudes describe what it means to be Christ’s follower; they are standards of conduct; they contrast kingdom values with worldly values, showing what Christ’s followers can expect from the world and what God will give them; they contrast fake piety with true humility; and finally, they show how Old Testament expectations are fulfilled in God’s kingdom.”
Pastor Randal Bruno, pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge, in his sermon on Sunday shared, “Once they are all healed perhaps their ears were now willing to hear words that can heal their soul as well.”
Pastor continued, “Indeed, the kingdom of God is a great gift. Unlike and unmatched by anything they have been gifted before.
“But I am sure that many wondered why being poor precedes the blessing. What does being poor have to do with receiving God’s kingdom?
“In the Gospel of Matthew this blessing is stated in a slightly different way. It is not so much on being physically poor, but spiritually poor. Being poor in spirit allows for the teachings of Jesus to be more fully absorbed.
“People are then like a dry sponge ready to receive the living water given by the Word of God.
“In Luke while the words do not say “poor in spirit”, they seem to be implied. While Matthew is all the more direct, Luke is all the more subtle.
“And the rest of the blessings are likewise. Where Luke says those who hunger, Matthew says those who hunger for righteousness. So where Luke seems to lean toward a more physical aspect, Matthew leans more toward a more spiritual one.”
Take time to read Luke 6:17-26. And then read Matthew 5:1-12.
Pastor continued, “From blessings Jesus turns next to woes. They are not really the opposite of the blessings, they fulfill them all the more.
“You are blessed if you are poor enough to soak in all of God’s Word. But if you are rich you have too many other things on your mind to bother fully with God’s Word. Therefore, woe to you.
“The others follow in suit, like the blessings. The point is that God provides. We are His people. He will provide for us in ways we have yet to understand and experience.
“But the outcome will be a blessing if we listen to Him, learn from what we hear and follow in what we learn.
“A miracle has been given to a much larger crowd than just those there that day. Thank you Lord! Amen.”
Submitted by Myrna Foster