What if you wanted to spread some really fantastic, life-changing news? How would you get the word out?
Today we would probably use social media or newspapers or news programs, etc.
On the Third Sunday of Easter, Pastor Randal Bruno, minister of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge, read the Gospel lesson from Luke 24 and called attention to verses 36-48 which reads that Jesus said, “Thus it is written, that the Christ should suffer and on the third day rise from the dead and that repentance for the forgiveness of sins should be proclaimed in his name to all nations, beginning from Jerusalem. You are witnesses of these things.”
Pastor continued, “If you were Jesus, you would explain the message deeply to some people. You would then call them disciples and send them out into the world to spread the message and to make more disciples. And you would rely on the fact that the message is one of such great importance, and of such great need, that others could not help themselves but to join in the ever-growing mass of voices crying out so that the world may know.
“And Jesus did just that.”
Jesus’ first disciples were witnesses to the events which says that they told others what had happened and why. Jesus had first opened their minds to understand the Scriptures and then he taught them that repentance for forgiveness of sins is truly important for us and therefore for others as well.
Pastor wrote, “Consider it like this, sin is anything that separates you from God. We are each sinners.
“Even if we behave in public and conduct ourselves properly in private, we are still sinners. The reason is that while we are made in the image of God, we are not God. We still make mistakes that separate us from God by not living as God would like.
“Now how would it be if there was no way to cleanse ourselves, in other words to be forgiven for all those sins? People who tend to let sin build often just continue to steep themselves in it.
“Jesus dying on the cross brought a way for us to cleanse ourselves of the burdening of sin by giving us a chance each time we use it to be made clean. Jesus said ‘Repent’... And through that repentance we are forgiven by God. Our relationship with God is restored.”
Pastor concluded, “It is a message that so many are in great need of hearing and that we are in great need of telling.
“It is a message that can change people, and thereby change the world for the better. So, be the disciple you are called to be and accept the gift that Jesus suffered for so that you may have it. Tell the world of repentance, and forgiveness, and about God’s incredible gift of grace. Thanks be to God. Amen.”
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome to worship.