There was a great earthquake! The angel of the Lord had come from heaven. He had moved the huge stone away from the doorway to reveal the truth to all who looked inside. The body was gone!
The Roman guards, who had been guarding the tomb, were filled with fear. They expected death because of their failure to successfully guard the tomb! Execution was standard practice for any Roman guard, who failed in his mission. In the midst of all this fear, the loving women arrived.
Not yet knowing that Jesus had risen, they had come to see the sepulchre.
“In the end of the sabbath, as it began to dawn toward the first day of the week, came Mary Magdalene and the other Mary to see the sepulchre. And, behold, there was a great earthquake: for the angel of the Lord descended from heaven, and came and rolled back the stone from the door, and sat upon it. His countenance was like lightning, and his raiment white as snow: And for fear of him the keepers did shake, and became as dead men. And the angel answered and said unto the women, Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified. He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay.” (Matthew 28:1-6)
Rejoicing, the women went to tell the disciples Jesus was alive. As they did, the guards went into the city with an entirely different mission. The resurrection of Jesus was a serious embarrassment to the Jewish leaders. They had wanted Him dead because they saw Him as a threat to their own authority and power.
His resurrection, in fulfillment of prophecy, would prove they had actually crucified their Messiah. His resurrection needed to be covered up at all costs!
“Now when they were going, behold, some of the watch came into the city, and shewed unto the chief priests all the things that were done. And when they were assembled with the elders, and had taken counsel, they gave large money unto the soldiers, Saying, Say ye, His disciples came by night, and stole him away while we slept. And if this come to the governor’s ears, we will persuade him, and secure you. So they took the money, and did as they were taught: and this saying is commonly reported among the Jews until this day.” (Matthew 28:11-15)
Today, many have bought into this heinous cover-up. Others have believed the truth that God the Son, Jesus, died, and then rose from the dead paying sin’s penalty. They have asked Him to save them from their sin.
In which group are you?