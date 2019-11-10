Zacchaeus was a wee little man, a wee little man was he. He climbed up in a sycamore tree to see Jesus and Jesus called up and said “Zacchaeus, hurry and come down for I’m going to your house today”. Most all of us have heard the story of Zacchaeus, the rich tax collector, who was small in stature and in order to see Jesus, he was not too proud to climb a tree. What happened next though is the most important part in that on that very day, Zacchaeus repented of his sins and was saved as we read in verse nine and ten of the 19th chapter of Luke, “And Jesus said to him, “Today salvation has come to this house, since he also is a son of Abraham. For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost.”
Pastor Randal Bruno asked the congregation of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge what they would be willing to do to see and meet Jesus. Would you climb a tree? Would you drive in heavy traffic to get there? Pastor explained that Jesus already knew Zacchaeus’ name although he was just traveling through Jericho that day and just as Jesus knew this little man, He also knows each of us and already resides with you and walks with you each day. In order to know Jesus and his love for each of us, we must commit our lives to following Him and making Jesus first in our lives. Christ is there for you, giving you peace, honoring you with His presence in your life, taking care of you. To know Jesus better, study his Word. For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost.
Let us pray. Almighty God, you are the source of every blessing. Your generous goodness comes to us anew every day. By the work of your Spirit lead us to see your goodness, give thanks for your blessings, and serve you with willing obedience; through your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell by the children at 8:30 a.m. followed by fellowship, Sunday school, and adult Bible study.