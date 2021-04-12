Jesus came into the town riding on a donkey and the people spread their cloaks and branches out so the ride would be softer and the people shouted, “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!” (Matthew 21:9)
By morning the chief priests and the elders held a conference and they bound Jesus and led him away and delivered him over to Pilate. The crowd wanted Barabbas, a murderer, released and when Pilate asked the crowd about Jesus, they shouted, “Crucify him”. (Mark15:14).
And they brought him to the place called Golgatha and they crucified him. And it was the third hour when they crucified him. And the people and the chief priests with the scribes mocked him saying, “He saved others; he cannot save himself.” (Mark 15:31)
And when the sixth hour had come, there was darkness over the whole land until the ninth hour. (Mark 15:33)
Verse 17 of Mark 15 reads, “And Jesus uttered a loud cry and breathed his last. And the curtain of the temple was torn in two, from top to bottom. And when the centurion who stood facing him, saw that in this way he breathed his last, he said, ‘Truly, this man was the Son of God.’”
Pastor began his homily on Palm Sunday with referring to the first Gospel lesson from Matthew 21 as the “Triumphant Entry” , “but things changed quickly.
By the second gospel lesson from Mark 15 things have gone from hailing him as a hero to shouting at Jesus as a villain.
The crowds have moved from making his pathway smooth to jeering at him as he carries a cross to his death, which they seem glad to see.
And we know why. Jesus stood for the Father’s will, and He taught the Father’s ways, and He held a mirror up to them for them to see their own sin. And they didn’t like Him doing that.
So, they no longer hailed Him as even a prophet but instead condemned Him. The authorities were only happy to go along for it solved their dilemma of how they control Jesus. And the mocking began.”
Pastor continued, “We don’t get the whole story now and we are left with Jesus dying on the cross, the Temple curtain torn in two, and one man’s pronouncement that surely this was the Son of God.
Yes, surely He was. And that is what we are left to hold onto. We will see what the next few days bring.”
Let us pray the Prayer of the Day: “Almighty God, you sent your Son, our Savior Jesus Christ, to take our flesh upon him and to suffer death on the cross.
“Grant that we may share in his obedience to your will and in the glorious victory of his resurrection; through Your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, now and forever. Amen”
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome to worship services so come and see. Pastor Randal Bruno is our minister.