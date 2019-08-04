Old Paths by Tom and Kathy Boynton
“Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven. Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.” (Matthew 7:21-23)
Here Jesus Christ says that, on judgment day, He shall reject many who thought they were saved. Many evangelical activities reduce salvation to the act of praying “the sinner’s prayer.” Those who do are told that, having prayed this prayer, they should never doubt their salvation. However, Scripture tells us: “Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves. Know ye not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you, except ye be reprobates?” (2 Corinthians 13:5)
Salvation is more than just verbally praying “the sinner’s prayer.” Rather, it is the work of Christ’s Holy Spirit who gives life to a previously dead heart. The person professing salvation, while lacking evidence of the Holy Spirit’s work in the heart, is greatly deceived. Consider these Scripture passages which describe the nature of true conversion. “My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me:” (John 10:27)
“If ye love me, keep my commandments.” (John 14:15)
“And hereby we do know that we know him, if we keep his commandments. He that saith, I know him, and keepeth not his commandments, is a liar, and the truth is not in him. But whoso keepeth his word, in him verily is the love of God perfected: hereby know we that we are in him.” (1 John 2:3-5)
“If any man love not the Lord Jesus Christ, let him be Anathema Maranatha.” (1 Corinthians 16:22)
“Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” (2 Corinthians 5:17)
Christ is God the Son. Are you truly loving and obeying Christ who died for sinners? Do you have His “new creature” stamp of ownership on your heart, or are you His in name only?