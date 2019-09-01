Once upon a time, in an imaginary world I just invented, most people insisted on dwelling in total darkness. They believed that even a little bit of light confuses people. These darkness dwellers avoided exposing themselves to light. Occasionally, when accidentally exposed to light, they became angry. Those who loved light often revealed ugly discrepancies in the “truths” of darkness embraced by darkness dwellers. Thus exposure to light made darkness dwellers feel like their whole world was crumbling. In an attempt to avoid being confused by the light, the darkness dwellers passed laws. These laws prohibited the embracing of any truth revealed by the light. Only those “truths” embraced by darkness dwellers were allowed. One of the foundational “truths” held by darkness dwellers, was that absolute truth does not exist. However, they squirmed a little in embarrassment when asked if it’s absolutely true that absolute truth does not exist. The darkness dwellers said it’s wrong to say that anyone’s belief is wrong. Yet, they frequently said that those who don’t believe this are wrong.
You know: as I write this, it seems our own world, today, may be similar to the one just described. Following are some thoughts, from Scripture, which shed light upon our own dark world. When speaking with the Pharisees about the Samaritan woman Jesus had met at the well, He told them, “… I am the light of the world: he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” (John 8:12)
Speaking to His apostle, Thomas, Jesus said, “… I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.” (John 14:6)
As the time for Jesus’ crucifixion drew near, Christ urged people to walk in His light. “Then Jesus said unto them, Yet a little while is the light with you. Walk while ye have the light, lest darkness come upon you: for he that walketh in darkness knoweth not whither he goeth.” (John 12:35)
Do you know where you’re going or are you a darkness dweller, embracing deadly falsehoods while rejecting the light? Jesus Christ is God the Son. He offered Himself as a blood sacrifice to save His people from their sins. Asking Christ to save you from sin is your only hope for an eternity in His light.