One of the most beautiful relationships designed by God is the relationship between one man and one woman united as husband and wife. “And the Lord God said, ‘It is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him an help meet for him.’” (Genesis 2:18)
The above passage goes on to show that God designed this relationship to provide companionship for both partners, and as a means to bring forth children. But it encompassed an even greater purpose. God designed marriage to picture the relationship between God His Son, Jesus Christ, and His blood redeemed people. In the Apostle Paul’s description of the holy relationship between husband and wife, he summarizes this picture with the following statement: “For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother, and shall be joined unto his wife, and they two shall be one flesh. This is a great mystery: but I speak concerning Christ and the church.” (Ephesians 5:31-33)
When the Pharisees tried to trap Jesus regarding His view on divorce, they suggested that Old Testament regulations constituted God’s permission for divorce. Jesus set them straight with the following words: “He saith unto them, Moses because of the hardness of your hearts suffered you to put away your wives: but from the beginning it was not so. And I say unto you, Whosoever shall put away his wife, except it be for fornication, and shall marry another, committeth adultery: and whoso marrieth her which is put away doth commit adultery.” (Matthew 19:8-9)
On one occasion, Jesus taught His disciples the following about marriage and divorce: “It hath been said, Whosoever shall put away his wife, let him give her a writing of divorcement: But I say unto you, That whosoever shall put away his wife, saving for the cause of fornication, causeth her to commit adultery: and whosoever shall marry her that is divorced committeth adultery.” (Matthew 5:31-32)
God’s intention for marriage has always been for it to be permanent throughout life. He revealed this through His prophet Malachi. “For the Lord, the God of Israel, saith that he hateth putting away: …” (Malachi 2:16).
God’s un-ending faithfulness to His redeemed bride is beyond question. Failure to picture this truth in our marriages, has been disastrous to ourselves, our children and our society.
What does your marriage picture?