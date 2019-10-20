The first reading at the Service of the Word on the Eighteenth Sunday after Pentecost at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge was from Second Kings chapter five, followed by Pastor Randal Bruno reading the responsive reading from Psalm 111. The second reading was from Second Timothy chapter two. The pastor’s sermon was based on the Gospel reading according to St. Luke the seventeenth chapter: “On the way to Jerusalem he was passing along between Samaria and Galilee. And as he entered a village, he was met by ten lepers, who stood at a distance and lifted up their voices, saying, ‘Jesus, Master, have mercy on us.’ When he saw them he said to them, ‘Go and show yourselves to the priests.’ And as they went they were cleansed. Then one of them, when he saw that he was healed, turned back, praising God with a loud voice; and he fell on his face at Jesus’ feet, giving him thanks. Now he was a Samaritan. Then Jesus answered, ‘Were not ten cleansed? Where are the nine? Was no one found to return and give praise to God except this foreigner?’ And he said to him, ‘Rise and go your way; your faith has made you well.’”
Hearing the Gospel lesson, one might just refer to it as just another healing story, but it is filled with great wisdom as God is involved and whenever God is involved, His works are not simple. Jesus was passing between Samaria and Galilee, when he saw the ten outcasts suffering from leprosy, and had compassion on them and cleansed the ten. Afterwards, he told the lepers to show themselves to the priests so that once again they could return to their families and towns and no longer be outcasts from society. Ten had been healed and only one turned back and fell at Jesus’ feet and gave thanks. Also, it mentions that the thankful one was a Samaritan who Jews usually would not associate with. Healing leprosy is still difficult today and at that time, no one ever was healed of leprosy much less ten at a time in an instant.
Pastor then honed in on the fact that only one of the ten praised and thanked Jesus. Perhaps many of us are like the other nine when we too don’t see all the miraculous ways that God shows his love for us each day. Do we take the time to actually pay attention to the world around us and see all of the works of God that are not simple. Pastor emphasized, “Anything involved with God is not simple. Today is a gift from God. Thank Him for it. Don’t just take this world and life around you for granted. The more you notice around you, the more you see.”
Works of God are not simple. Consider what God has done for us. Jesus died on the cross for us and our sins are forgiven and He conquered death so we can live again. Thank you, Jesus.
Let us pray. Lord God, you call us to work in your vineyard and leave no one standing idle. Set us to our task in the work of your kingdom, and help us to order our lives by your wisdom; through your Son, Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen
Sunday morning worship services at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Runge begin with the tolling of the bell by the children at 8:30 a.m. followed by fellowship, Sunday school, and adult Bible study. All are welcome to come and see.