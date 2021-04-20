Each of us has anticipated future assignments.
As children, our parents assigned us little jobs preparing us for bigger ones. Eventually, we got our first paying job. Then we thought about better jobs we could do in the future. We even imagined our ultimate final assignment. It would eclipse all others in quality, importance, and salary!
What then? Most shy away from thinking too far into the future. We know that, as people age, their bodies often grow weak and become riddled with disease. We avoid admitting that this future awaits us. But it often does. What then? Eternity awaits each of us. Most, reluctantly, admit that aging leads to death. What then?
A fellow Air Force officer once told me he thought oblivion would follow death. We would cease to exist as conscious beings.
Many choose to believe this because it’s less horrible than what the Bible says awaits most. God the Son, Jesus Christ, the Messiah, said: “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it.” (Matthew 7:13-14)
There are two possible final assignments. Both are eternal. The one which most will choose is not a good one. Jesus said few shall find the way to an eternal life of blessing. That life of blessing awaits those who have received faith to trust Christ for His redeeming sacrifice. The apostle Paul looked forward to eternity with his Savior. To his fellow believers he said,
“We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” (2 Corinthians 5:8)
However, Jesus declares that the following assignment awaits the rest of mankind who will never seek Christ’s forgiveness:“Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:” (Matthew 25:41)
Notice: This assignment is far worse than what my military friend expected. It involves unending agony.
“And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever.” (Revelation 20:10)
God the Son, Jesus Christ, died and rose again to pay the penalty for His people’s sins. Have you asked Him, to cleanse and save you, and grant you eternal life in His presence?