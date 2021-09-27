Retired school personnel celebrate beginning of new year

Eleven members were in attendance at the Sept. 6 meeting of the Karnes County Retired School Personnel held at the fellowship hall of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
President introduced TRTA District 3 President Laura Whitson and District 3 Legislative Committee Chairman Becky Williams.
On the buffet table were chicken salad croissant sandwiches, chips and dips, a fruit tray and a cake decorated with the word “Celebrate.”
During the business meeting a discussion was held regarding a change in the meeting time and location. It was decided to meet at noon on the third Wednesday of the month in the fellowship hall of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Meetings will include a covered dish meal with food provided by the membership.
However, next month’s meeting, on Oct. 20, will be replaced by the District 3 Fall Conference in Columbus.
The next regular KCRSP meeting will be Nov. 17, with Group 3 hosting. The Thanksgiving holiday prompts an earlier meeting date.
In additional business, Ryan thanked Pam Kerlick for preparing the KCRSP 2021-22 yearbooks. Membership Chairman Jan Anderson reported dues collection was going well.
Legislative Chairman Gretchen Dupnik and Williams reviewed the process by which the Legislature passed the supplemental payment bill (the 13th check bill) during the second special session.
Information contributed by Kathy Jan Anderson KCRSP Membership Chairman